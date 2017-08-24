Do you suffer from ‘trucker’s leg’?

(Editor’s note: Occupational health hazards of trucking are in the news again following a court case in The Sixth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. The case brought “trucker’s leg” back into the conversation.We have written about “trucker’s leg” many times over the years, and dug into the Land Line Magazine archives for one of our favorites. This one, researched and written by Mark Reddig, is from May 2005. It has been edited from how it originally appeared, but the information remains true today.)

“Trucker’s Leg” is a real diagnosis that can have serious consequences for a driver’s health. Perhaps you’ve noticed that your legs would turn red after driving. Maybe you’ve run a fever at times. Or you’ve started to feel nauseated, and your legs began to hurt – a lot – mainly in the calves. This may be followed by swelling, and even blisters that eventually turned into ulcers.

A doctor can diagnose you with “trucker’s leg.” The term can describe several conditions, but is most frequently associated with peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.

What is PAD

Peripheral arterial disease refers to any blockage or reduction in flow in blood vessels outside of the heart. A similar condition in the veins is called peripheral veinous disease. Some doctors also refer to the whole group as peripheral vascular disease.

But the terms are most often used when talking about blood flow in the legs and disease in the arteries of the legs, according to information from the Mayo Clinic. The disease affects about 10 million people in the United States, half of who have no symptoms.

For truckers, extended periods sitting can also reduce blood flow and cause the symptoms. But for many others, Mayo Clinic doctors say, it is clogged arteries – atherosclerosis or arteriosclerosis – that bring on the illness.

The term trucker’s leg can also refer to a particular symptom, dependent edema.

According to Dr. Ron Kennedy, writing for The Doctor’s Medical Library, dependent edema is a condition where water in the body collects at the lowest point. For a trucker on the road, that’s the legs and feet.

How truckers get trucker’s leg

A driver’s sitting position may reduce circulation in the legs. That can lead to PAD, which leads to other problems like pain, infections in his legs and other symptoms.

Being overweight, poor eating habits, poor circulation and hereditary can play a part as well.

Part of the problem is gravity, which helps keep the blood and fluids in the lower part of the leg. It can also be caused in part by phlebitis, an inflammation of the veins, or an old injury that caused scar tissue in the leg or knee.

Not all truckers will develop the condition. The Mayo Clinic lists several factors that increase your risk of developing PAD. They include:

Being older than 50;

Smoking;

Diabetes;

Being overweight;

High blood pressure or a family history of that condition; and

High cholesterol or a family history of that condition.

Some of those factors are similar to the general population of truckers. The average age of member truckers in a survey by the OOIDA Foundation was 49. Truckers are more likely to smoke than the general population, and are more likely to be overweight.

What to watch for

A third or more of those with the illness will experience similar symptoms. They can include:

Muscle pain or cramps that come on with exercise but stop when you rest;

Cold legs or feet;

Sores on the leg that won’t heal;

Weakness or numbness in the leg;

The color of your leg changes;

Hair loss on your feet and legs; and

Changes in your nails.

What you can do

Doctors offer several pieces of advice on how to deal with the condition. They include some form of exercise. Even something as simple as getting out of the cab and walking more frequently.

Sleeping with legs elevated or wearing support socks or hose can also be beneficial. So can altering your driving environment.

Nothing to fool around with

Mayo Clinic doctors are direct about the seriousness of the condition: “Circulatory problems in your legs can also be a clue to the presence of arterial disease to your heart, brain and elsewhere.”

Any of the conditions that are related to trucker’s leg should prompt a person to seek immediate medical help. People who have trucker’s leg could develop wounds very similar to diabetic ulcers that can be slow to heal. There is a possibility that a blood clot can even form. In extreme cases, sufferers can have bone infections or lose a toe or even a foot.