What happens to diesel prices after Harvey?

Local news reports and social media posts are suggesting a major fuel shortage in Texas as a result of Harvey. Unverified claims of $8/gallon diesel and skyrocketing gasoline prices also are making the rounds. So how much of this is true?

Aside from wild claims of diesel price increases well above a dollar, the negative effects on fuel brought on by Harvey are very real.

Major storms hit the United States every year without any significant effects on diesel or gas. However, location is key here. Texas is home to basically the domestic oil industry, with major refineries spread throughout the state, especially towards the Gulf Coast. Since the nation leans pretty heavily on Texas refineries, any disruption will be widespread.

According to Allison Mac, petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, about 15 have been completely or partially shut down, causing a 25 percent decrease of refining capacity. Keep in mind that this is refining capacity at stake here, so it takes a little time for the final product, i.e. diesel and gasoline, to be affected.

Obviously, demand for fuel is unusually high in the Texas region. Local news reports in Dallas show gas stations running out of gasoline. One can expect this in Texas, but what can drivers expect nationwide?

Mac told Land Line that a report out of Springfield, Mo., revealed a 20-cent increase in gasoline in the area from the previous day.

Springfield is more than 500 miles from Houston in a straight line, and more than 600 miles by car. Can cities further away expect a similar fuel price increase?

Maybe. It depends.

California, for example, might experience an increase, but it would be far less since the Golden State receives a good portion of its fuel from refineries outside of Texas. Conversely, Delaware and other eastern states might see an uptick at the pump. Why? The Colonial Pipeline, which sends millions of gallons of fuel from Houston to the East Coast, has shut down. Delaware may be more than 1,000 miles away, but so is its fuel source.

Predicting where fuel prices will go in the coming days is a bit tricky. Mac said that until the floodwaters disappear, the extent of the damage at refineries is unknown. With that said, Mac estimated that gasoline prices could increase by as much 10 cents a gallon in the next several days. Considering diesel comes from the source, truckers can also expect higher fuel prices.

Harvey affected the nation’s largest source of oil refining capacity. Fuel increases will rely mostly on where your region receives its fuel, but increases are essentially inevitable. Price increases will be short term until refineries return to business as usual. According to Chris Lee at ProMiles, it usually takes about a week to return to capacity.

As far as dramatic increases such as $8/gal diesel, not so much. In fact, any driver who spots such an extreme fluctuation should report the fuel station to that state’s attorney general for price gouging.