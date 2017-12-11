ELDs are ruthless. They’re digital executioners in an analog world. When your time is up, it’s up – regardless of the circumstances. And as every driver knows, trucking is chock full of circumstances. Five minutes from a parking space? Too bad. You’re in violation, pal.
But not if you drive for California carrier Rail Delivery Service. Thanks to an ELD exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, RDS drivers can exceed their driving hours in a pinch virtually without consequences. RDS drivers will retain the wiggle room the rest of us are about to lose with ELDs.
Not to begrudge RDS drivers the flexibility they enjoy. Far from it.
RDS is not your regular truckload hauler. The company moves domestic containers within a 100-mile radius and its approximately 100 drivers, owner-operators all, are home every night. Under the 100-mile rule, they can legally drive up to 12 hours a day.
But sometimes – as we all know – the allotted hours aren’t quite enough. In fact, RDS said in its exemption application that each week about 15 percent of its drivers return more than 12 hours after coming on duty. That put RDS – or a least those drivers – within the ELD mandate. That’s a hassle no one at RDS wants.
So RDS applied for an exemption citing its proactive safety programs and the fact that its trucks are equipped with Geotab, a GPS and ELD system. RDS does not haul an unusual commodity. It does not service a particularly critical business sector. Nevertheless, the exemption was granted on Nov. 14.
As long as Geotab is recording their service data, RDS drivers’ are not obliged to maintain logs. Instead they carry an FMCSA document that explains the exemption. RDS must notify FMCSA of any accidents that occur when a driver is working under the terms of the exemption. And RDS must retain the Geotab service records.
What if inspectors review the company’s Geotab records? Can an RDS driver be charged with a 12-hour violation?
The answer from the FMCSA: “If an RDS driver exceeds the 12-hour limitation in 395.1(e)(1), he or she is not required to keep a logbook as would normally be the case. There is no ‘12-hour violation.’”
So for the day-to-day purpose, there is no 12-hour limit.
Yes, the company is still subject to the 14-hour on-duty rule, but that still provides up to two hours of wiggle room on the clock.
According to the exemption, “FMCSA believes that RDS’s use of the Geotab system, along with RDS’s increased focus on driver training and education, goes beyond basic compliance … The electronic system will allow RDS to provide additional timely oversight of safety issues. FMCSA has therefore decided to grant the exemption…”
Really? RDS means well, tries hard, and has electronic tracking? That’s it? Sounds more like an ad for Geotab than a reasoned case for such a unique exemption.
But maybe this represents a change in attitude for the FMCSA. Maybe there will be more exemptions, a willingness to recognize the realities of trucking day-to-day. Is it too much to hope?
I’m happy for RDS. I enjoyed speaking with the company’s president about the issue. I’m sure they will use their exemption wisely and safely.
Why must a carrier or owner operator with a stellar record and a demonstrated concern for safety be subject to the arbitrary tyranny of the ELD? Given America’s severe parking problems and the unpredictable nature of long-haul trucking, they clearly need relief – maybe even more than RDS.
Since it appears the onerous ELD mandate will go into effect and everyone will have electronic service records as RDS, FMCSA should rewrite the rules or grant exemptions to save safe carriers from the daily ELD guillotine.
<p>John Bendel is Land Line freelancer and editor-at-large. A trucker for 10 years, he has been a trucking journalist for more than 14. His inimitable insight and matchless style of writing makes his series in Land Line – “Gizmos and Gears” – a runaway reader favorite.</p>
NO NO NO! IT'S ALL OF US OR NONE, WE SHOULD NOT PICK AND CHOOSE WHO GETS TO DO WHAT THEY WANT, ESPECIALLY CALIFORNIA! It really bothers me that no one really cares about the truck industry! Effective 18 Dec 2017 truck drivers of America will be forced to install electronic logs in their trucks. Yet this will force us to make less money and stop in some bad neighborhoods due to time running out. FMCSA is A 20 member panel In only 4 of them have commercial actions can only one his overcoat of a million mouth they gather data incorrectly, but it's the law they have to go by! I have been across America and parts of Canada and I talk with drivers and I ask them; if you are one hour from home and you run out of hours what are you going to do? 100% said I'm going to the house . I haven't been home since 28 Sept and won't be home til 16 Nov. However, we are treated like kids. Hours of service came in effect 1938 and there has been very little change to the actual regulations. It's over 3.5 million drivers and only a few screw up and we all have to pay the cost. America is not ready for electronic logs because there's not enough parking spaces for trucks. We are parked all along the highways now so imagine what's going to happen with the truck industry goes to electronic logs! When the holidays roll around and Amazon is late, let's see what's going to happen! Michael Lindsay USMC Retired
ELD are almost here .about 85% of truck drivers complain about it but are not willing to do anything about it. If we don't stand up to the government and lobbyist they are going to put more and more regulations on us. My guess is speed limiters are next. 55mph everbody its coming mark my words Enough is enough!! We need to stick togather and pick a day .ALL shut down your trucks. I would guess about 4 to 6days would do the trick. Just consider it a vacation ALL of us at once. I bet that would raise some eyebrows. Its going to take some planing and more then just a few thousand of us. More like 100,000 to 300,000 of us. That is what its going to take. If your not willing to do that, then just keep complaining and suck up the regulations. I thank God that I have one more year and I can retire!!
join ELDorME facebook group
An excellent opinion. That should be done right a way. But the thing is everyone of us is so busy but someone has to bell the cat
100 airline radius driver do not get to drive 12 hours, they are still limited to 11 hours driving. The rule just requires they be released from duty within 12 hours or they lose the exemption and have to go back to a log see 395.1
These damn pencil pushers don't know any thing about trucking....Go to a 4- 6 hour program, that way,the dvr can drive 6, sleep 5, 1 hour to fuel, eat, shower, relax. Then repeat, I ran this way for 30 yr OTR and stayed out of violations
Why should any one company or group be allowed an exemption? If it's good for one, it's good for all. Ban elds for EVERYBODY. They're like an ankle bracelet for an innocent person. They're also dangerous, and economy killers.
No innocent people. I told like a criminals on after jailed probation, but they deleted my message. Any way it's ok. I don't drive in that sh*t. I wait if industry straight up.
I agree a 100 percent if GD for one GD for all no matter the circumstances of job n hauls n I retired due to no freedom or safety I where I due my sleeper time n I can't carry protection for safety either plus the pay grade not gone up for my time at all n no respect anymore either so GD luck u Robots enjoy being controlled n sucking a for a job n screw the bull crap not worth my freedom anymore at all
I believe FMCSA should consider changing the 14 hour rule to 16 hours daily. Leave the 8 hr / 30 min. rule break and 11 hour drive time. 8 hours sleeper time is sufficient. If caught in a situation that extra two hours may make the difference.
So where my comment.
Oh please! The 100 mile radius exemption has been in force since 1932. It's nothing new and you're just using it as an excuse to denigrate ELDs, or properly signified EOBRs. Whatever you call them, they are making CMV operations much safer for everyone on the road. It's only the companies, like the one who paid for this article, that don't want them around; so they can continue to push drivers past their limits....for profit of course. Truckers need to wake up and slow down, or just stop altogether until they start getting the pay they deserve for a normal work week.
Alk these exemptions are BS. If these drivers can safely work beyond regulated hours why can't others? These are O/Os working locally. It would not be hard to comply with regulations. If some drivers started later than others drivers running out of hours could bobtail home off duty and a driver with hours remaining could complete the run.
You still don't get it! Do your homework, follow the money! All the railroads lobbied for the else's, clamping down on truckers only helps them. In fact if you think about it the railroads are the only ones that will benefit from them. Next thing is every rail company in this country is subsidized by the federal government, and lastly go find out just how much money your very own state legislatures have invested in rail companies!
About time somebody other than myself gets what ELD'S are all about. I believe come De 18th craps gonna hit the fan whether we stick together our not. Just start looking atound come 9:00pm on Dec 18th.
This is for president Trump. If you say you want to make America great again as per your promise when you got elected to office, then you will abolish the ELD's.
All local short haulers and animal haulers are exempted. A local hauler stays in the 100 air miles (anything under 140 grounded miles) I believe that they should be able to work the 14hrs.
Isn,t fair to other drivers when log truck drivers can drive as long as they have wood to haul ELD ISN'T ABOUT SAFETY
If the law needs that many exemptions it means the law is no good .