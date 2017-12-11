An exceptional ELD exemption

ELDs are ruthless. They’re digital executioners in an analog world. When your time is up, it’s up – regardless of the circumstances. And as every driver knows, trucking is chock full of circumstances. Five minutes from a parking space? Too bad. You’re in violation, pal.

But not if you drive for California carrier Rail Delivery Service. Thanks to an ELD exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, RDS drivers can exceed their driving hours in a pinch virtually without consequences. RDS drivers will retain the wiggle room the rest of us are about to lose with ELDs.

Not to begrudge RDS drivers the flexibility they enjoy. Far from it.

All ELD drivers should be so lucky.

RDS is not your regular truckload hauler. The company moves domestic containers within a 100-mile radius and its approximately 100 drivers, owner-operators all, are home every night. Under the 100-mile rule, they can legally drive up to 12 hours a day.

But sometimes – as we all know – the allotted hours aren’t quite enough. In fact, RDS said in its exemption application that each week about 15 percent of its drivers return more than 12 hours after coming on duty. That put RDS – or a least those drivers – within the ELD mandate. That’s a hassle no one at RDS wants.

So RDS applied for an exemption citing its proactive safety programs and the fact that its trucks are equipped with Geotab, a GPS and ELD system. RDS does not haul an unusual commodity. It does not service a particularly critical business sector. Nevertheless, the exemption was granted on Nov. 14.

As long as Geotab is recording their service data, RDS drivers’ are not obliged to maintain logs. Instead they carry an FMCSA document that explains the exemption. RDS must notify FMCSA of any accidents that occur when a driver is working under the terms of the exemption. And RDS must retain the Geotab service records.

What if inspectors review the company’s Geotab records? Can an RDS driver be charged with a 12-hour violation?

The answer from the FMCSA: “If an RDS driver exceeds the 12-hour limitation in 395.1(e)(1), he or she is not required to keep a logbook as would normally be the case. There is no ‘12-hour violation.’”

So for the day-to-day purpose, there is no 12-hour limit.

Yes, the company is still subject to the 14-hour on-duty rule, but that still provides up to two hours of wiggle room on the clock.

Why was FMCSA so generous to RDS with an ELD exemption?

According to the exemption, “FMCSA believes that RDS’s use of the Geotab system, along with RDS’s increased focus on driver training and education, goes beyond basic compliance … The electronic system will allow RDS to provide additional timely oversight of safety issues. FMCSA has therefore decided to grant the exemption…”

Really? RDS means well, tries hard, and has electronic tracking? That’s it? Sounds more like an ad for Geotab than a reasoned case for such a unique exemption.

But maybe this represents a change in attitude for the FMCSA. Maybe there will be more exemptions, a willingness to recognize the realities of trucking day-to-day. Is it too much to hope?

I’m happy for RDS. I enjoyed speaking with the company’s president about the issue. I’m sure they will use their exemption wisely and safely.

Now it’s time to consider the diligent carriers whose drivers go more than 100 miles from home and are limited to 11 hours of driving time.

Why must a carrier or owner operator with a stellar record and a demonstrated concern for safety be subject to the arbitrary tyranny of the ELD? Given America’s severe parking problems and the unpredictable nature of long-haul trucking, they clearly need relief – maybe even more than RDS.

Since it appears the onerous ELD mandate will go into effect and everyone will have electronic service records as RDS, FMCSA should rewrite the rules or grant exemptions to save safe carriers from the daily ELD guillotine.