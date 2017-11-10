The connection between trucking and military veterans is strong.

Many dedicated truck drivers are military veterans, and most of the truckers who weren’t in the military possess a sincere and deep amount of respect for the people who have sacrificed for their country and fellow citizens.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association shares this respect.

Of course, OOIDA conducts the annual Truckers for Troops campaign, which has raised more than $500,000 to provide care packages to service members stationed abroad. This year’s campaign starts Nov. 13.

In addition, numerous employees of OOIDA are military veterans as well.

Johnston enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1956. He was a boilerman and spent four years stationed on four different ships – two troop ships, an ammunition ship and a survey ship. One of those troop ships was the USS Randall.

Aboard the Randall, Jim went from Brooklyn to Germany and back, moving GIs. One of those GIs on the Randall at the same time as Jim was U.S. Army Private Elvis Presley, who sailed for Germany in September 1958. Elvis was serving as part of the 3rd Armored Division.

Jim says the trans-Atlantic trip took about 10 days. During that time, Elvis might have tried to be a regular soldier, but it wasn’t easy. At age 23, Pvt. Presley was probably the most famous man alive.

“Everybody was getting their pictures taken with him, getting autographs, but I thought I was too cool for that,” Jim recalled. “But I passed him on the stairs one day and he said ‘good morning.’ And the best I could do was kinda stammer.

“Actually I was impressed with Elvis,” Jim said. “On the ship, there were dependent cabins for the officers’ wives and other passengers who were going to Germany. Elvis was supposed to clean out the dependent cabins, but they had to transfer him out of there because of all the attention he was getting from female passengers.

“During breaks or off-duty times, he would always have crowds of troops around getting pictures taken with him and asking dumb questions. He never got impatient. He would just try to answer, be one of the guys. Not at all arrogant.”

Another one of Jim’s most vivid memories of his years in the Navy happened his first day aboard the ship after getting out of boot camp.

“It was the very first day I was on the ship; The alarm went off – bong, bong, bong! Then ‘Collision, collision, all hands man your collision station.’ I could see a ship coming out of the fog at us. It hit us right in the bow, put a 20-foot gash in the ship and put us in dry dock for three or four months.”

Another interesting experience was the trip to Guantanamo Bay, shortly after the Castro takeover of Cuba.

“The sailors and Marines stationed there could not leave the base,” Jim said. “Our job was to transport them to nearby islands for their liberty breaks.”

Along with his duty aboard the Randall, Jim also spent time stationed on the USS Buckner, the USS Lowry and the USS Great Sitkin. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-60.