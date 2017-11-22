Free Thanksgiving meals offered to truck drivers

Being on the road for Thanksgiving doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Various truck stops and a non-profit group plan to say thanks to truck drivers by offering free meals this Thanksgiving.

Boise Stage Stop

What: The Boise Stage Stop in Boise, Idaho, offers its 13th annual Driver Appreciation Day in honor of the men and women who keep American moving. Free meals are offered to everyone with a valid CDL and one guest.

Where: 23801 S. Orchard Access Road; Boise, Idaho. It is off Interstate 84, exit 71.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST on Nov. 23

The meal: A turkey dinner with “all the trimmings.”

Truckin Bozo’s

What: The Truckin’ Bozo’s Bar and Grill in Millbury, Ohio is offering free Thanksgiving dinners and live music to truck drivers.

Where: 3941 Latcha Road; Millbury, Ohio.

When: The event lasts from noon EST on Nov. 23 until 2 a.m. on Nov. 24.

The meal: Turkey, stuffing, mashed taters, and more.

Pilot Travel Center in Clear Lake, Iowa

What: Sukup Manufacturing Co. is helping provide “A Trucker’s Thanksgiving” free of charge.

Where: 2411 U.S. Highway 18 East in Clear Lake, Iowa.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. CST on Nov. 23

The meal: There will be a buffet meal of turkey, ham, and traditional side dishes. Two local Perkins restaurants donated pies for the meal.

For truck drivers who are not able to make it to one of those stops, Meals for 18 Wheels will bring holiday meals to hungry truck drivers across the nation for the fifth consecutive Thanksgiving.

Drivers in need of a meal can contact Meals for 18 Wheels on its Facebook page or by emailing MealsFor18Wheels@gmail.com. Once the organization has a driver’s whereabouts, the group’s administrators will attempt to connect a driver with one of its volunteers across the United States.

The Cowboy Café in Lyman, Wyo., offered free Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers on Nov. 22.