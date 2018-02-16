Peterbilt introduces the new mega sleeper

Welcome to the Peterbilt 579 UltraLoft Sleeper. It’s not just big – it’s an 80-inch integrated mega sleeper that offers plenty of headroom along with additional storage space.

With a focus on the features and amenities drivers have been looking for, it’s sure to light you up. Thanks to input from Peterbilt customers, drivers, owner-operators and a team from Women in Trucking, comfort, safety and security enhancements have been addressed as part of the design

The integrated sleeper with a newly updated visor does a better job transitioning air, resulting in a two percent improvement in aerodynamic drag and a one percent improvement in fuel economy compared to a truck spec’d the same way without the UltraLoft sleeper. The upper bunk window is larger, and both upper and lower sleeper windows crank out.

Step inside the Peterbilt 579 and prepare to be impressed. From behind the wheel and the ergonomic dash, you can stand straight up and walk through to the bunk. Whether you’re 5 feet tall or 6 feet 5-inches tall, there’s plenty of headroom. Switches and controls in the rear driver’s side control center have been updated to include the ability to lock and unlock your doors without getting out of bed. An additional “panic” button flashes the lights, sounds the horn and raises a ruckus if needed. There are multiple 12-volt, USB and 110 volt ports for both upper and lower bunk locations.

Storage space in the Peterbilt 579

Cabinets, closets, bunks and controls in the Peterbilt 579 have been thoughtfully reimagined. The cabinet space on the passenger side has been enlarged from the inside with 42 inches of hanging space. That means your shirts or jacket won’t puddle and wrinkle. Don’t need all that for hanging stuff? There are optional shelves.

Need space for a CPAP or two? Upper level storage compartments have been designed specifically to hold up to two CPAP devices securely.

There’s room for a 1.1 cubic foot microwave and a refrigerator in the Peterbilt 579. Under the fridge there’s a drawer with room to store cans of pop or bottled water waiting to get chilled when needed. Or fill it with plates and silverware. Whatever. With a pullout desk and space for a 32-inch TV mounted to the wall, there’s no shortage of work or life elements.

Peterbilt 579’s got big bunks

The Peterbilt 579 bunks are large. The lower bunk can include a mattress that is 85 inches long by 42 inches wide. The optional upper bunk is only slightly smaller. That upper bunk includes a drop-down ladder that retracts into the frame when not in use. And it’s rated for up to 400 pounds. The space between the bunks has been increased. That means if you’re tall and want to sit on the lower bunk, you won’t bang your head on the upper bunk frame.

One of the most exciting enhancements is the option for a pass-through passenger seat. If you’re willing to live without an air-ride second seat, this could be a game-changer. The pass-through seat means that loading or unloading your belongings can go from the door to the floor and on through to the other side.

Finally, a place for a potty

It was also created with an eye to carrying and storing a portable potty. Last to load and first to unload, it stays tucked away when not in use and can be available in a quick minute. I’ve waited 25 years for this option – kudos to Peterbilt for making it happen. And thanks to Women in Trucking for stressing its importance to the design team.

The Peterbilt 579 with UltraLoft Sleeper is available for order now, with production beginning midyear.