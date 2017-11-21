Capitol Christmas Tree tour stops in Kansas City

Whether it was talking to reporters, posing for photos, or chatting with spectators, it was evident that Larry Spiekermeier was soaking up every moment.

A truck driver for nearly 50 years, Spiekermeier’s company chose him to haul the 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on the 3,000-mile journey from the Kootenai National Forest in Montana to Washington, D.C.

As one of the stops along the way, Spiekermeier drove the Kenworth T680 Advantage with a flatbed trailer on Monday, Nov. 20, to the MHC Kenworth dealership in Kansas City, Mo.

“It’s awesome, and it’s way more than I expected,” Spiekermeier said. “It’s been nothing but thumbs up.”

The event in Kansas City was one of 15 stops on the tour. Spiekermeier said the stop in Missoula, Mont., garnered about 2,000 spectators.

The focus of the trip is to showcase the tree, but it’s also a way to honor a trucker for a long career. A driver for Whitewood Transport, Billings, Mont., Spiekermeier logged more than 1.6 million accident-free miles and earned Montana’s truck driver of the year honors in 2009 and 2015.

As a promotional tool for the various events, trading cards with Spiekermeier’s photo were made.

“Maybe it will be worth something one day,” Spiekermeier said with a grin.

The tree is a 79-foot Englemann Spruce, which is 76 years old and weighs about 15,000 pounds. About 13,000 ornaments decorate the tree.

The lighting ceremony will be Dec. 6.

Check out the Capitol Christmas Tree website, for more information about the tour.