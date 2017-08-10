Total solar eclipse expected to blow minds…and stop traffic

For the first time in nearly 100 years, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire contiguous United States on Monday, Aug. 21. The last time a total eclipse was visible in the U.S. was in 1979. This once-in-a-lifetime event is stirring up a lot of traffic, both figuratively and literally.

Total solar eclipse traffic

This year’s total solar eclipse (TSE) will pass through 14 states. Other states will get to see a partial eclipse, but those can be seen more often. Because of this somewhat rare phenomenon, people are expected to flock to areas where they can see the TSE.

From west to east, the path will pass over the following states:

Oregon Idaho Wyoming Montana Iowa Kansas Nebraska Missouri Illinois Kentucky Tennessee Georgia North Carolina South Carolina

Most DOTs in each state are warning travelers and residents of major traffic delays and safety issues. After all, thousands of people are expected to park their cars on the side of the road to witness the event. With highways filled with parked cars, danger is imminent.

Nebraska

Nebraska is one of two states that will install special ordinances for truckers during the total solar eclipse. More specifically, oversized/over-dimensional loads will not be permitted to move through the state from sunset Aug. 18 to sunrise Aug. 22. The only exception is for vehicles that operate solely on an overweight permit.

Wyoming

Wyoming is the other state that will not issue any oversize/overweight permits from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22. From Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, WyDOT will temporarily stop road construction in the path of totality and along some main highways people will use to access the eclipse’s path. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will have troopers on 12-hour shifts to handle all law enforcement issues.

Oregon

Before we start complaining about enforcing highway parking laws, do know that at least one state is one step ahead. Oregon’s DOT has already issued a press release informing motorists that parking on a highway shoulder will still be illegal on Aug. 21. Violators will face a fine and can have their car towed.

Kentucky

Over at the Bluegrass State, the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation has reached out to local business owners informing them how the total solar eclipse could affect their operations. More specifically, heavy traffic could cause problems for employees commuting to work and slow product deliveries. Make sure shippers and receivers are aware of these possibilities.

Illinois

IDOT is preparing for the TSE by ending certain lane closures. According to IDOT’s website, the agency will eliminate a majority of its construction lane closures 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.22., in the following areas:

Interstate 57 corridor (Interstate 24 to Interstate 64)

Illinois 13 corridor

U.S. 51 corridor

Missouri

The Show-Me State’s plan is similar to the one in Illinois. MoDOT will suspend construction and maintenance work on major routes in central Missouri on Aug. 21 with the exception of the following closures:

The U.S. Route 54 bridge over Middle River near Fulton – one westbound lane will close at the bridge.

The Route 100 bridge over Berger creek near Hermann – completely closed.

The Route O bridge over Crow’s Fork near Fulton – completely closed.

Essentially, all DOTs in the path of totality are prepared for the swarm of visitors ready to invade small areas. Even states away from the path are telling motorists to expect delays as people travel to nearby states where the path will be located.

It’s going to be a mess.

So what’s the big deal about a total solar eclipse?

Anywhere from two to five solar eclipses happen every year. What makes them so special depends where you live. Earth is a big place (to us anyway) so the odds of any of these annual solar eclipses grazing our specific location are rather small.

Even when an eclipse does occur in the United States, the path of totality or a total solar eclipse can be seen only from a relatively small area. In most cases, the path will go over a mere portion of the country. In this rare instance on Aug. 21, the TSE will span coast to coast. As a result, a TSE sighting is accessible to most Americans.

According to an Idaho white paper, “12.2 million people already live in the path of totality, 88 million live within a day’s drive, and the U.S. is the second most visited country in the world with the eclipse taking place during one of the most popular months of tourist travel.” Considering highway access and media coverage, many expect the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 to be the most viewed in modern history.

The next solar eclipse viewable from the U.S. won’t occur until April 2024, and the path of totality will cross from Texas to the northeast, leaving out at least half the country. After that, the next eclipse in the U.S. will be on Aug. 12, 2045 and will span across the country, albeit through four fewer states than this year.

With that said, this may be the only chance for many Americans to experience a scientific phenomenon. I know truckers are always on the clock, but I highly suggest making room to wonder and soak in this experience. Or you can plan a trip on the East Coast in seven years.