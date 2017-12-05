#ELDorMe Monday media blitz gets results

The results are in, and the #ELDorMe Monday media blitz campaign made truckers’ concerns about the upcoming mandate for electronic logs heard loud and clear.

From coast to coast, drivers in over 40 states got their message out to lawmakers and the public through a coordinated effort.

The events were organized by ELDorMe, which started out as a Facebook group for truckers who want lawmakers and the public to hear their concerns about the ELD mandate. In October, the group took their grievances to the streets, engaging with other trucking groups in a series of protests in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the 19,000-strong group held a series of rallies in every state. The events aimed to draw mainstream media attention to drivers concerns and showcase how the mandate could also negatively affect consumers. The mandate goes into effect Dec. 18.

In Baytown, Texas, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, joined a group of drivers who spoke to local media about the adverse effects electronic logs will have on small business truckers. Babin, who is sponsoring a bill that would delay the mandate by two years, called on President Trump to issue drivers “a reprieve” from the burdensome regulations.

“I think a lot of people are going to be driven out of this industry,” Babin told reporters from KHOU-TV. “I think it’s going to increase the prices of consumer goods for American shoppers.”

Starting at 9 a.m. local time on Monday, drivers all across the nation began showing up and tweeting at politicians and local media, seeking to shine the spotlight on their concerns. Many also tweeted at President Trump and other policymakers directly.

Throughout the day, media reports poured in from around the nation. In Pennsylvania, truckers took to the state capitol in Harrisburg, driving around the building before holding a news conference inside.

In Kentucky, a dozen drivers also staged a rally at the state capitol. Drivers in Georgia were also able to have their concerns heard.

Local truckers raise concerns about electronic logs mandate. https://t.co/KwCEsAxjf7 pic.twitter.com/s8d3Tqjnbr — Brian Allen KSFY (@BriAlNews) December 4, 2017

“It’s going to affect every consumer. It’s going to cost the trucking industry 2 billion dollars.”

Truckers hold protests in Georgia and around the country, against the ELD Mandate. I’ll explain, next. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EBFqLS8sIU — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) December 4, 2017

Tony Justice, a trucker and country musician who is one of the founders of the ELD or Me group, joined in the chorus, praising truckers for their show of unity against the mandate.