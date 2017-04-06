Cargo securement to be focus of upcoming Roadcheck

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s 30th annual International Roadcheck, which will take place June 6-8, will focus on cargo securement.

In light of a recent story in which a load of metal pipes crashed through the truck’s cab on a highway in Canada, the topic couldn’t be more appropriate.

Last week, CTV News in Edmonton reported that a truck driver slammed on the brakes on a foggy Highway 19 on March 29, causing a load of piping to smash through the cab. Amazingly, the incident caused no injuries. If you look at the pictures, it’s crazy to think that the truck driver lived through the incident.

While I admittedly don’t know all of the details of what caused the pipes to become loose, the story still serves as a reminder of how important it is to make sure the load is secure.

According to the CVSA, the top load securement violations are:

1. Failure to prevent shifting/loss of load;

2. Failure to secure truck equipment (tarps, dunnage, doors, tailgates, spare tires, etc.);

3. Damaged tie-downs (unacceptable wear on chain or cuts and tears on web straps);

4. Insufficient tie-downs; and

5. Loose tie-downs.

Tom Crowley, a compliance and regulatory expert for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, suggested that drivers never hesitate to use additional strap chains or other restraints.

“On load securement, overkill is not a bad thing,” he said. “But too few restraints can cost lives.”