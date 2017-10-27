WATCH: Running wide-open in a Bandit big rig

There’s nothing quite like the mix of terror and exhilaration of going 100 miles an hour around a short oval race track in the cab of commercial truck tractor.

During Labor Day Weekend, the folks at Minimizer gave us an opportunity to ride shotgun in one of their Bandit big rig racing trucks. We couldn’t say no. Especially when they agreed to let us record the ride.

For starters, being perched in the cab of a tractor makes the walls loom closer, particularly when barreling into the high side of a turn. Despite the fact that we were running on a three-eighth’s mile asphalt short course at I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo., the rear suspension of the trucks behave almost like dirt cars. The lack of weight in the back end allows a skilled racer to almost “drift” through the turns.

The Bandit Big Rig series debuted this spring. Series organizers hope it will bring competitive, circle track big rig racing back to the United States. Big rig racing around oval courses has been absent from America’s racing diet since the Great American Truck Racing series folded in the 1990s.

The safety features of the trucks are about the only things that don’t come “stock” on these Class 7 and Class 8 tractors. Starting with roll cage, the rigs require drivers to strap in via a five-point harness. A racing helmet and fire suit are also required. The trucks can go 100 mph or so at top speed.

Probably the craziest part of our test laps was when we actually passed two other Bandit drivers. The first few times around the track were all about finding the proper gear, finding the proper line, and getting the truck to slide smoothly through its turn. Being in the wrong gear can cost you time, power and speed. An added side effect of improper gearing caused the air-bag suspension of our Volvo tractor to “bounce” through the turns. This made the whole cab and everything inside it, to shudder wildly. You can see it in the video when I start doing my best bobblehead impression.

After being in the cab, we stuck around for more of the racing action. We even talked to fans, drivers and series organizers about what their plans are for the future, and how easy it is to build and race your own “Bandit” truck. The full segment airs on Oct. 27, Friday’s episode of Land Line Now, on Sirius/XM’s Road Dog Channel, at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The 2017 Bandit racing series concludes this weekend with season finale at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Ga. The race streams live on Facebook via the Bandit Series page.