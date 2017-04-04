Quizz Swanigan moves forward on The Voice

Quizz Swanigan is moving on to the live playoffs of NBC’s singing contest, The Voice.

The 13-year-old son of OOIDA Member Courtney Swanigan will begin competing in the live portion of the show, which allows the viewing audience to vote, on April 17. Quizz, who has been compared to a young Michael Jackson, will be one of 20 finalists.

Competing for “Voice Coach” Alicia Keys, Quizz actually lost to Chris Blue in a knockout round that aired on April 3. However, “Voice Coach” Gwen Stefani liked Quizz’s performance so much that she “stole” Quizz, keeping him alive in the competition.

“There’s no way I could let little Quizz go!” Stefani of The Voice posted to Twitter on April 3. “He’s meant to be here!”

Quizz performed “Chains” by Nick Jonas. Keys originally picked Quizz to compete on the show in March.

The young singer lives with his parents, Courtney and Natalya, in California. Courtney Swanigan operates Ready Roar Trucking.