Suit and tie wrong fit for trucker and musician ‘Long Haul’ Paul

Paul Marhoefer never felt like an office job was for him.

Encouraged by family and friends, however, he gave it a shot. He started working as a stock broker. He even wore a suit and tie every day.

But it didn’t take long for the open road to start calling his name again.

“I was a stock broker for one year. It was the most miserable year of my life,” said Marhoefer, an OOIDA member from Losantville, Ind., who is best known in trucking circles as “Long Haul” Paul.

“I was walking around in a suit. And I just didn’t enjoy it. I thought to myself, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I had to get back into the truck. I just wasn’t cut out to be a stock broker. You have to love it, and it just wasn’t for me.”

Instead, Marhoefer, 58, has made trucking his profession for most of his adult life. For the past seven years, he’s hauled milk and reefer freight for Moeller Trucking, based out of Maria Stein, Ohio.

“It might be corny, but I do believe the road is a calling,” Marhoefer said. “Trucking at its best can be a calling.”

Another calling for Marhoefer has been music and songwriting.

He started taking guitar lessons when he was 16 years old, and he started reading the works of author and historian Studs Terkel, who wrote such acclaimed books as “Hard Times: An Oral History of the Great Depression.”

Marhoefer loved writing so much that he even enrolled as an English major at Ball State University for a time. Eventually, Marhoefer was able to turn his love for the written word into songs.

“Early on, I wrote songs just to play them alone in my room,” Marhoefer said. “I didn’t have the guts to play them in front of my family.”

According to Marhoefer’s Pledge Music page, it was his fleet manager who encouraged him to start sharing his music with others.

“Paul was overheard singing in the terminal parking lot by his fleet manager, Kevin Glass, an avid folk and Americana fan,” the website said. “Glass inquired about the song he had been singing, which was an original. He asked Marhoefer to sing him another and then another. Further inquiry revealed that the veteran trucker had been writing songs as a hobby for over 30 years.

“When Paul returned from his route a few days later, his boss presented him with a black Epiphone DR 200, then informed him he would be performing a few songs for the entire terminal in five minutes.

“Bolstered by the positive reaction of his co-workers, he soon began singing at local venues.”

Marhoefer really broke through in 2015 when he was named a finalist in Overdrive’s Trucker Talent Search competition.

In 2016, he recorded his song “Old Black Epiphone,” which was inspired by the gift from his boss, at Muscle Shoals Music Studio in Tuscumbia, Ala.

Marhoefer’s sound is often compared to Bob Dylan. It’s a comparison that Marhoefer said he finds a bit embarrassing. However, the trucker admits that, like Dylan, his songs are focused on the lyrics first.

“I’m not a great instrumentalist,” he said. “I’m more of a three-chord cowboy.

“Most of my stuff starts with the spoken word and then is projected out in a musical format.”

Earlier this year with the help of OOIDA Member James “Tex” Crowley of Texomatic Pictures, Marhoefer created a video for his song, “Elloree,” which tells the story of truck driver Jason Rivenburg being killed for $7 after he was turned away from a distribution center in Elloree, S.C., and couldn’t find a safe place to park.

Well, there ain’t no rest for the working man

Where’s a poor boy supposed to sleep

He was 900 miles out of Fultonham

When you turned him out of Elloree

“Elloree” is one of 12 tracks on Marhoeffer’s latest album, “From Bessemer to Birmingham.”

Marhoeffer said the album, which will be distributed by Laughing Hyena Records, should be in truck stops across the nation sometime in late 2017.

He’s excited about the album but said he also plans on maintaining his career as a truck driver.

“My bread and butter is trucking,” he said. “I don’t have any illusions that my career is going to be in music. Music is like racing stock cars. Winning means you get to buy more parts.”

Find out more about “Long Haul” Paul’s music and his latest album by following him on Facebook or by visiting his website.