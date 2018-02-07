‘Long Haul’ Paul releases latest album

For a self-proclaimed “disappointment,” Paul Marhoefer isn’t doing too bad at all.

Dubbed as “Long Haul” Paul, the truck driver and singer-songwriter has a new album released by Laughing Hyena Records. A CD release party for “Bessemer to Birmingham” is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Key Palace Theatre in Redkey, Ind.

The 12-track CD, which features numerous solo acoustic tunes, is Marhoefer’s first with Laughing Hyena.

“We’ve had a lot of nice feedback so far,” said Marhoefer, an OOIDA member from Losantville, Ind.

Long Haul Paul’s fan base increased after becoming a finalist of Overdrive’s Trucker Talent Search competition. Often compared to Bob Dylan, his songs focus on the lyrics and often include a harmonica.

Despite all this, the liner notes from “Bessemer to Birmingham” describes Long Haul Paul as “the disappointment of the Marhoefer family.”

His father was the CEO of the 12th largest meat packing company in the United States, according to the liner notes. His mother was the daughter of pioneer cinematographer John F. Seitz.

“But for some reason all Long Haul Paul ever wanted out of life was to pick them old guitars and drive them old trucks, like Waylon and them,” the liner notes said.

A previous Land Line article told the story of how Marhoefer attended Ball State University and worked one year as a stock broker before returning to his life as a truck driver.

“I was walking around in a suit,” he said. “And I just didn’t enjoy it. I thought to myself, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I had to get back into the truck. I just wasn’t cut out to be a stock broker. You have to love it, and it just wasn’t for me.”

The song, “Bessemer to Birmingham” is about the importance of choices.

“One decision can set the trajectory for the rest of your life,” Marhoefer said.

Other tunes on the album include “Old Black Epiphone,” “I Likes Me a Big Girl,” and the “Odious Death of the Cracker King.”

“Elloree” tells the story of truck driver Jason Rivenburg, who was killed for $7 after he was turned away from a distribution center in Elloree, S.C., and couldn’t find a safe place to park.

The song, “God and God Alone” holds a special place in Marhoefer’s heart.

“It’s kind of autobiographical, and it’s probably my favorite song on the album,” Marhoefer said. “It’s a gospel song in song in a sense, but it’s mainly a song about gratitude.”

Learn more about Marhoefer and how to buy his album at his website and at his Facebook page.