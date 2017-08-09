Former NFL player possesses passions for farming, big rigs

A single story can reveal a lot about a person. In the case of former NFL player Joe Dean Davenport, one anecdote may describe the personality of the OOIDA member better than any other.

A tight end for the NCAA Division I University of Arkansas football team in the late 1990s, Davenport often hurried to the family farm in Tontitown, Ark., as soon as practice ended so that he could work in the hay field until dark.

“Everyone thought I was crazy, but it had to be done,” Davenport said.

Even after a successful career as a two-sport athlete in football and basketball with the Razorbacks and three seasons as a tight end with the Indianapolis Colts, Davenport’s philosophy on life hasn’t changed.

He now owns about 200 acres and runs a cattle operation in Northwest Arkansas. He also holds a commercial driver’s license and owns a 1985 Peterbilt 357 for farm use.

Yep. He’s your typical rancher.

“People think since I played in the NFL, I should have millions and millions of dollars,” Davenport said. “That’s not how it works.

“This morning, I got up real early and started driving around the field to check out the cows.”

Through farming, Davenport became infatuated with heavy-duty trucks.

“When I was a kid, I’d go to cattle auctions with my dad. I had no interest in listening to the auctioneers, so I’d go walk around in the parking lot and look at the Peterbilts. I was always fascinated by 18 wheelers.”

That fascination continues today. Davenport entered his Peterbilt at the 2017 Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Tulsa, Okla., and placed fifth in the show’s classic division.

“I like the trucks that are real work trucks,” he said. “I worked the cows that morning and didn’t have time to wash out the trailer, and I wound up taking fifth.”

As you learn more about Davenport, it’s no surprise that football wasn’t his greatest passion as a child. He spent more time working and playing outside than he did watching football on television.

“I didn’t start playing football until I was in the seventh grade,” he said. “I just started playing to do something, and I guess I got good at it.”

It didn’t take long for Davenport to adapt to the new game. He said two-a-day practices weren’t a problem for him, because he was used to working in the hot sun on the farm.

At Springdale (Ark.) High School, Davenport developed into an all-state performer in football and basketball. As a senior, he started playing tight end for the first time after previously excelling as a defensive end.

He received scholarship offers from such schools as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Michigan. Davenport chose the Razorbacks, in part, so that he could be close to home and continue to work on the farm.

At Arkansas, Davenport earned All-SEC second-team honors as a senior in 1999. He also received the team’s Jim Wellons Dedication Award and played in the 1999 Senior Bowl. The Razorbacks compiled a 17-7 record over Davenport’s junior and senior seasons and advanced to the Citrus Bowl and Cotton Bowl, respectively.

Davenport wasn’t selected in the 2000 NFL draft, but signed as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. After it didn’t work out in San Francisco, he caught on with the Indianapolis Colts and played three seasons.

Known more as a blocking tight end and as a contributor on special teams, Davenport played in 29 games for the Colts from 2001-03, helping Indianapolis reach the AFC Championship in 2003. He finished his career with 11 receptions for 93 yards.

But when Davenport did catch passes, he did so from one of the game’s all-time best quarterbacks in Peyton Manning.

“In my book, Peyton Manning is the greatest quarterback of our era,” Davenport said. “As far as a leader and a field general, he’s as good as they come. He didn’t have the strongest arm and couldn’t fire the ball through two or three brick walls like some guys, but he threw it in your bread basket every time.”

Fitting for Davenport’s no-frills persona, however, his favorite NFL moment wasn’t one of his catches from Manning. Instead, it was a block.

Trailing the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-14 with less than 5 minutes to play during a regular-season game in 2003, Davenport delivered a block on special teams that helped teammate Brad Pyatt break loose for a 90-yard kick return.

The Colts went on to win 38-35 in overtime.

“That kick return started the whole comeback,” Davenport said.

Now with his football career behind him, he is happy with how things worked out.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” Davenport said. “Football provided me with a lot of things it takes people a lifetime to accumulate. I’m very fortunate.”