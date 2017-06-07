Bandit Jump moves to Atlanta Motor Speedway

The jump will go on, but it will be in a different location. The Bandit Jump, an event planned in honor of the 40th anniversary of the famed trucking movie “Smokey and the Bandit,” has been moved to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. The event will still be on June 24.

The plan was to re-enact the movie’s 150-foot jump over the Flint River in Jonesboro, Ga. However, stuntman Oliver Keller told Land Line Now’s Terry Scruton that interest in the event forced organizers to move it to a larger venue.

“At first, we scouted the original jump point,” said Keller, who has worked on such films as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and who will re-enact the jump in a Trans Am. “But after 40 years, the trees and bushes have grown tremendously. It was impossible to redo it at the exact location. We found a location very close to it on the same river where we planned on doing the jump, but we had so many inquiries from spectators who wanted to be there, we just weren’t able to accommodate.”

So the jump was moved from Jonesboro to the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Tony Pennello, an OOIDA member and stuntman from such movies as “Rush Hour,” is one of the Hollywood stuntmen who will be involved.

Keller said other stunts planned include a re-enactment of the scene when the roof of Sheriff Buford T. Justice’s vehicle is cut off, as well as other stunts involving police cars, and live music.

Doing the stunts live is even more difficult than in a movie, Keller said.

“For a live event, there’s a little more pressure than on a movie set. For a live event, you have one shot at each thing we’re doing. But we have some of the best in the business helping us out.”

In addition to the stunts, the star of “Smokey and the Bandit,” Burt Reynolds, is slated to be in attendance.

General admission tickets are $25. There are also packages that range up to $500 for a “Super VIP” ticket that includes a meet-and-greet with Reynolds. The gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition to the Bandit Jump, the City of Jonesboro is hosting a Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Festival, which will be June 23-24. Events include a question-and-answer session with Reynolds and Susie Ewing, who played “Hot Pants” Hilliard in the movie. A car show, a viewing of the film, and a Bandit look-alike contest are also planned.