ATRI’s sorting hat

Are you familiar with ATRI? The American Transportation Research Institute is an arm of ATA and actually the part of that organization that I respect the most. As its name indicates, the institute does a lot of trucking research. It’s currently working on a way to fill the seats of older truck drivers exiting the industry with young, safe drivers.

The challenge is distinguishing the young truckers who will likely be safer drivers from the ones who will not be so safe. The ATRI people think they have a way to do that.

Think of the “sorting hat” in Harry Potter, where the new students have a wizard hat placed on their heads. The magic hat senses the student’s personality, health and cognition factors. The results decide what fraternal house the student will be assigned during their educational years at Hogwarts.

If you’re not a Potter aficionado, let me put it another way. ATRI’s Younger Driver Assessment Tool attempts to spot young drivers who have certain characteristics that identify them as potentially safer drivers than other young drivers. ATRI is studying ways to find trustworthy, prudent, level-headed young people to put behind the wheel. Last week, ATRI released information on the first phase of its findings.

The way they plan to do it is to measure and compare the young safe driver tendencies with the established habits of older safe drivers to establish a predictability tool.

Of course, these young drivers won’t start with the most important attribute – experience. Still, choosing the most level-headed candidates is a sensible goal.

One can’t help but wonder how exactly ATRI plans to accomplish that and what kind of tool will accurately recognize and sort safety proclivities. Perhaps this assessment device or method uses algorithms to somehow calculate and process safe driver comps.

We don’t know what ATRI put into their research but today, our staff here at Land Line released a simple Young Safe Driver Screening (our term).

Our one-minute test can quickly reveal if your young applicant is predisposed to organization, maturity and professionalism. It also indicates a sense of appropriateness (totally necessary in OTR work) and identifies a tendency to avoid risky driving techniques.

Here we go:

How would your mother describe the way you load the dishwasher?

Very neat, maximizing loading space Complete mess, no organization whatsoever

If you plan to go by a CB handle, would it be like?

No handle, thanks Kid Dynamite, Hellraiser, Sheer Destruction

If you could choose one for road trip music?

Adele Wu-Tang Clan featuring Marilyn Manson

Steel coil to Birmingham? Which T-shirt is your choice?

Roll Tide! Ole Miss

Movies in the driver’s lounge? Which one would be your choice?

Driving Miss Daisy The Fast and the Furious Thelma and Louise

If your young driver aspirant scored straight A’s on our simple test, you could have a good candidate. If you want to read about the ATRI study and how it intends to pinpoint safe, young drivers, check out Land Line Staff Writer Mark Schremmer’s report in our online news.