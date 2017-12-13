Don’t give the kid a truck

Here we go again.
Rep. Claudia Tenney wants to fill those empty truck seats with 18-year-olds. The upstate New York congresswoman has introduced HR3889 to expand the scope of an existing pilot program for young military veterans to include nonveterans as well.
Tenney’s bill would allow any 18-year-old with a clean driving record, a driving school diploma, and a CDL to drive in interstate commerce at least for the duration of the pilot program. This idea seems to pop up every few years. But the 18-year-olds today are just like 18-year-olds the last time around. They’re only 18 years old.
Study after study after study shows that 18-to-20-year-old drivers have more crashes than other age groups. According to Value Penguin, a financial information website, insurance premiums for 18-year-old car drivers are virtually double that for 21-year-olds. What does that tell you?
And then there’s history. The Vietnam War was the last U.S. war fought by 18-year-old draftees not yet able to vote or drink legally. In response to rising criticism, lawmakers around the country lowered the voting age and, more significantly, the legal drinking age – usually from 21 to 18.
But in less than 10 years, those same lawmakers were busy raising the drinking age. Why? Because more people were dying on the highways – many of them below 21. After the drinking age was raised in most states, studies showed a 19% decrease in traffic fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said raising the drinking age back to 21 saved as many as 1,000 lives a year.
The case against 18-year-old commercial truck drivers is solid. If some states want to allow it within their borders, that’s their business. But I don’t want their 18-year-old truckers in my state. Besides, over-the-road interstate trucking is different from intrastate operations, most of which see drivers home every night. That’s another argument for another time.
Rep. Tenney may have given more thought to the name of her bill than its likely impact. It’s called the Waiving Hindrances to Economic Enterprise and Labor Act or the WHEEL Act. If Rep. Tenney had thought a bit more about the reason those truck seats are empty, she might have been less anxious to send youngsters into the breach. It’s a hard, demanding, sometimes overwhelming job that often pays too little for the sacrifice.
How about, “Would the age of your tractor bother you if you were making more money? Would that dispatcher get under your skin if you earned enough to buy a decent home? Would you give a damn about the company’s communication skills if they paid you a decent wage?”
You won’t find questions like these on the surveys. That’s because big trucking doesn’t want to hear the answers. Even though the number of drivers that leave and they replace each year is roughly the size of their fleet, big carriers want to believe in the “driver shortage.” More to the point, they want Rep. Tenney to believe in it. They want Washington to bring in more bodies, from Mexico, from prisons, and from the ranks of America’s teenagers.
Why? Because it will keep wages down.
From her web site, Rep. Tenney seems like a nice lady. Hell, I met and married my wife in Binghamton in her congressional district, New York’s 22nd. If I had the chance I would ask Claudia two questions:
Please think it over, Claudia. I’d hate to think big trucking has you by the big toe.
It's amazing how 18 to 20 year old out west can drive a lot further than Delaware drivers! Driving from just about all of the East coast is lime driving in Texas alone!
There is a very good reason to lower the minimum driving age in certain circumstances, better yet, raise the GVWR threshhold for regulation. I operate a lawn care company in Memphis, TN. Due to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations (FMCSA), there is no way for my 18 year old son to drive a dual wheeled pickup truck, or a pickup trick and small trailer 10 miles from my office across the Mississippi or Arkansas state lines, yet he can drive 400 miles east to Bristol Tennessee legally. Matter of fact, he can drive across state at 16. Not only that, he can legally drive a farm 18 wheeler loaded to 88,000 pounds. Yes farmers can overload by 10%. Farmers are completely exempt from CDL's, hours of service etc. A 16 year old can drive a motor home pulling a boat, a dually with a gooseneck horse trailer-you get the picture. The GVWR that triggers the FMCSA regs needs to coincide wth the CDL requirements. It is currently at 10,000 pounds. Landscapers, plumbers, etc. got drug into this many years ago by an overzealous USDOT. It needs to be corrected.