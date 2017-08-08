Waiting for a 3-mile freight train

Besides being hit by one, the worst thing about freight trains is waiting for one to clear a grade crossing while you wait. And wait. And wait.

As you may have guessed while waiting, those trains are getting longer. According to various sources, U.S. freight trains are growing in length. Some are now 3 miles long.

Railroads are cutting costs, which often means cutting jobs. That means fewer crews for the same amount of freight. The result is consolidation – fewer runs and longer trains.

CSX, the third-largest U.S. railroad. had laid off 2,300 people as of July this year, according to CEO Hunter Harrison. “I wouldn’t be surprised by the end of the year … that number could be 3,000,” he told investors last month. The company employs some 29,000 people.

Burlington Northern and Union Pacific have also cut jobs, and while many were white collar positions, train crews were affected as well.

A CSX conductor told TV station WOKV in Jacksonville, Fla., that some train lengths doubled as runs were cut. Long trains have blocked some grade crossings in the Southeast for an hour or more, sometimes blocking entire neighborhoods from emergency access, he said.

The Federal Railroad Administration does not set limits on train length. The only government constraints come at the state and local levels where railroads are not allowed to block a grade crossing for more than, say, 20 minutes. Local governments sometimes set shorter limits, often 10 minutes.

But enforcement is spotty at best. Railroads simply pay the fines without changing operations.

In the past, the longest trains have been unit trains that hauled, say, coal. The longest on record was in Australia, a 682-car train with eight engines that stretched 4.5 miles.

These days, intermodal trains are gaining in length. For example, the average double-stack container train in Canada is now 2.5 miles long.

That information comes from internet sources that are iffy at best. No one seems to keep train length statistics across the industry. But those freight trains are getting longer without a doubt.

But you may know that already.