Retentionitis

First it was tracking. Then it was brake, accelerator and other sensors that tell what you’re doing when you’re doing it. Then it was a TV camera in your face. We have gone from the free riders of the American highway to perhaps America’s most intensely monitored workers.

Guess what. It’s getting worse.

A company called Driver iQ is offering its carrier customers a brand new way to keep tabs on you, at least in a manner of speaking.

Driver iQ is in the business of screening drivers for the carriers who have to hire so damned many of us, often enough to replace every driver almost every year. An average truckload fleet with 1,000 drivers hires about four drivers every business day. That means they have to evaluate 30 or more applications a day – at least if their standards are high.

With Driver iQ, carriers can outsource that work. Driver iQ can make sure the applicants are not criminals, that their paperwork is up to date, and their driving records are acceptable. So far, so good.

Well, Driver iQ also offers what they call Driver Retention Notification. Here’s how Driver iQ explains it on their website:

“Many times carriers do not know when a good current employee is looking for another job. If they did, and they wanted to retain that employee, they would try to find out why they wanted to leave and try to solve the problem.

“Driver iQ has the solution through our Current Employee Retention program. All a carrier has to do is store a list of your current employees with Driver iQ. You will be notified when a record for that current employee is requested.”

In other words, they’ll tell your boss you’re looking for another job.

Driver iQ says it’s for everyone’s benefit. The fleet can solve whatever problem you’re having, you will stay where you are, the company retains a good employee, and everyone will be happy.

But then there’s the real world.

Here, Human Resources gets the notice from Driver iQ, sends it to the operations VP, who passes it on to the driver manager. He’s the guy who has been making your life miserable in the first place, but the VP doesn’t know that. Or maybe he just doesn’t care. Either way, do you think your life at that fleet will improve? Neither do I.

Or maybe it’s a family-run company all about fuzzy family feelings. Boogamous Trucking CEO “Papa” Boogamous gets the word from Driver iQ and fires you immediately. “After all I did for you!” he explains. “You better hope that other job comes through.”

Yes, it’s actually possible your carrier will smooth things over and maybe kick your mileage rate up a bit. That would be nice. Unlikely, but nice.

We should also keep in mind that both the carrier you drive for and the one you want to drive for would have to be Driver iQ customers. I have no idea how likely that might be.

But I do know that no matter how you consider it, Driver iQ’s Current Employee Retention program is one more encroachment on driver privacy.