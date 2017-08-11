FMCSA shirking reg reform agenda with ‘flash mob’ meetings

It’s doubtful there will be any cute dance or catchy song. But, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has embraced the strategy of “flash mobs” in planning supposed public meetings.

The gist of a flash mob is that a group gets together for a staged performance in front of an unsuspecting audience. It doesn’t take long cruising around on YouTube to find everything from pranks to wedding proposal flash mobs.

Just so you get the full effect, here’s a classier one of a group who took over a mall food court singing “Hallelujah.”

Now, it’s kind of hard to compare FMCSA’s latest stunt to anything as entertaining as a flash mob. However, the premise behind three “public” meetings the agency is in the process of holding, is ripped right from the flash mob playbook.

Any good flash mob surprises the unsuspecting

FMCSA has this part nailed. The meeting “notice” was not sent out to the media at all. There was no notice in the Federal Register. Apparently, the only way you could find out about it was to have the FMCSA events page book marked and to have randomly decided to check it.

Listed on there are the three meetings: Aug. 9 in Minneapolis, Aug. 15 in Collegeville, Pa., and Aug. 17 in Denver. While one could argue that this serves as notice, it certainly does not comply with the spirit of the federal sunshine laws. Those laws are in place to ensure our government operates transparently in the light of day. This is clearly an end-around to keep those who are none too happy with the state of the trucking industry in the dark.

The party no one comes to

It’s unclear from the meeting notices who the target audience even is. Who exactly is FMCSA wanting to engage with in these meetings? That question isn’t hard to answer with the lack of disclosure in play: no one.

I sincerely believe it’s their hope to enter into these venues and find no one there. At least no one who will disagree with how things are.

The FMCSA’s bureaucratic approach to regulation has taken several body blows this year. They had to give up on increasing insurance minimums; they dropped automatic carrier safety ratings; apnea regulation couldn’t be justified; they shelved speed limiters … I really could keep going.

Now we have the electronic logging mandate that drivers are none too happy about. It is doubtful FMCSA wants to hear anything more about this. They just want it to happen and hope for the best.

Cross the T’s

This is an insincere procedural move. Agency staffers will try to claim they tried to solicit input on President Trump’s regulatory reform action. They will try to blame the lack of participation on the stakeholders. It’s a crock and everyone knows it.

This regulatory reform initiative is likely one of the more successful and popular policy items of President Trump’s. I’m not really sure how happy he’s going to be when he sees the wheels come off because of this stunt.

Seriously FMCSA, hold meetings, hold legitimate meetings. Right now you’re acting like a 5-year-old who is shoving toys under his bed instead of cleaning up his room as he was told. Hiding the meetings isn’t holding them.