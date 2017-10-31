Facts of life for China’s truckers

Things are tough, but it could be worse. You could be one of China’s truckers.

In October, 2,000 truck drivers in Shanghai went on strike to protest high taxes and the rising cost of fuel. According to the Shanghai Expat, an English-language newspaper in China, strikers tried to turn over police cars and smashed the windows of truckers who continued to work.

The strike ended only after the Shanghai government arrested protesters and promised to lower some of the fees charged to use roads and access the port.

Fees to use the roads? Oh yeah. Most of the major highways across China are relatively new and are financed by tolls. The Chinese government says it wants to get rid of tolls, but that’s what all governments say.

Meanwhile, truckers pay the tolls they can’t avoid, and there’s a lot of toll avoidance going on. Much freight rolls from ports to nearby factories. But increasingly those factories are moving to China’s interior, where labor is cheaper. “Avoiding tolls” means driving more miles on old two-lane roads through country villages. That, in turn, causes traffic jams – long, long, very long traffic jams.

On National Public Radio, a visitor to China recently described a road trip in China. Halfway to her destination, she said, traffic stopped. When it hadn’t moved in an hour, her driver said it was likely they would have to spend the night there in the car.

There were trucks behind and ahead of them, the woman said. The drivers came out to socialize. Some started a card game in the middle of the road. Truck drivers appear to be used to such delays. Most of them tried to sleep in their cabs for the duration, she explained. Day-long and overnight traffic jams are normal in China as economic activity outstrips the country’s infrastructure.

Things have probably improved since the granddaddy of all traffic jams – a nine-day crush on China’s Beijing-Tibet expressway in August 2010. It took up to five days to move at a snail’s pace through the 61-mile jam. Local folks sold water, instant noodles and cigarettes to those stuck in cars and trucks, sometimes working with bicycle-mounted inventories. Some people complained the price of instant noodles was three times normal. Bottled water cost almost 15 times the regular price. Road construction took part of the blame along with a sea of trucks hauling coal from Mongolian mines to consumers in Beijing.

For the most part, drivers in China are paid by the load, not for the time they lose in traffic jams or delays at factories where loading can sometimes take more than a day. According to the website Gonzo Trucker, most loads are secured on flatbeds with tarps, a process that can take hours. Many of those loads are overweight or oversized. In some cases, fines that line the pockets of local police agencies are cheaper than expressway tolls.

According to the official news agency of the Chinese government and Communist Party, 85 percent of all truckers are owner-operators. That compares with roughly 9 percent to 10 percent in the U.S. Drivers in China typically take home less than $2,000 in U.S. dollars per year.

Even with that low payout to drivers, inland freight transportation in China is said to cost about twice what it costs in the U.S.