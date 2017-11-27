Tesla Semi price tag revealed. Is it worth it?

Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated all-electric truck on Nov. 16. However, Elon Musk left out one “minor” detail: the price. Perhaps because of pressure or some weird plan Musk had in mind, we now know the cost one week later.

Before I tell you the price tag (or you can just scroll down. I’ll wait. … welcome back), let’s explore what people thought it was going to cost.

Considering the high cost of battery technology and the fact that it’s Tesla, some thought the new electric Semi would be significantly higher than your average diesel truck. Research conducted by ACS Energy found that the battery pack alone for a 600-mile range truck could cost up to $400,000. Just the batteries. Nothing else.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley analysts predicted this year that the Tesla Semi could cost approximately $100,000 if the company were to lease the battery packs. The idea here is that Tesla would reduce the price tag by charging $0.25/mile for what is assumed to be the largest manufacturing expense: the batteries.

Possible price of the Tesla Semi ranges from unaffordable for most to below the cost of an average diesel truck (plus battery leasing). In other words, economically unfeasible or a major game changer. The answer lies somewhere in the middle.

According to Tesla’s updated website, the 300-mile range truck will run you $150,000 and the 500-mile range truck will cost $180,000. Both models will require at $20,000 deposit. Meanwhile, the Founders Series model (the one with all the bells and whistles) will cost $200,000 and requires the purchaser to put down the full $200,000 when reserving a truck.

By the way, the word “expected” precedes all prices, so the final price could be subject to change.

With that said, the 300-mile range model is just slightly more than a brand new Freightliner. However, you cannot compare the two since one is geared for long-haul trucking and the other for regional (at best) hauling.

For practical purposes, we have to compare Class 8 diesel trucks to the 500-mile range model. At $180,000, it’s approximately $50,000 more than a new traditional diesel semi. However, if Musk’s claims are true, the Tesla Semi will save truckers more than $200,000 in fuel and a two-year payback period.

For an extra $20,000, you can get the model with all the cool stuff in it. Considering the alleged $200,000 fuel savings, why not?

According to Nikola Motor Co., Tesla’s claims are “full of $#!+”

(tweets have since been deleted, but captured by a Reddit user):

Then again, this is coming from a competing company whose electric truck costs $375,000 with a leasing plan of $4,000 to $5,000 a month. Nikola’s one price advantage is the reservation price of $1,500.

Assuming that Tesla’s performance claims are accurate, the relatively low cost of their semi has the potential to be a game changer. This is also under the assumption of two other factors:

All of your loads are under 500 miles, and The charging station infrastructure dramatically improves.

Those two factors disqualify a significant number of long-haul truckers. Tesla’s Semi certainly has the potential to be shake up the industry with its somewhat affordable price tag, but the technology and infrastructure both need major improvements before your average long-haul owner-operator can see any real benefits.