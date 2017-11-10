Navya Vegas shuttle bus crash raises concerns about self-driving technology

The jury is still out for the case of the real-world safety benefits of self-driving technology, and French autonomous vehicle manufacturer Navya just botched its opening statement.

Background info

You have probably never heard of Navya, and that’s OK. Most people haven’t until recently.

Based in France, the company of 150 employees “assists cities and private sites around the world in improving their transport offer with its autonomous, driverless and electric solutions,” according to its website. Most notably, Navya has rolled out 50 self-driving shuttles in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Like most companies who build autonomous vehicles exclusively, Navya is relatively new to the vehicle manufacturing game. Established under its current name in 2014, the development of its flagship vehicle, the Arma, has been in the works for 10 years before it was introduced in October 2015. The Arma is 100 percent electric and autonomous, carries up to 15 passengers and hits high speeds up to 28 mph.

Here’s a video demonstrating the bus (note: the interview is in French, but you get the idea without sound):

The Navya incident

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the city of Las Vegas held a launch celebration of the self-driving shuttle bus in partnership with AAA, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Keolis North America. In Vegas style, the news conference included Danica Patrick, Penn and Teller, the mayor and others.

Members of the press were given a ride on the 0.6-mile loop in downtown Las Vegas. Jeff Zurschmeide, a journalist at Digital Trends, was on the ride everyone is talking about:

“On our ride, we encountered a medium-large articulated delivery truck stopped in the street. The driver was trying to back his trailer into an alleyway on the left. The shuttle bus very obediently stopped a reasonable distance from the truck and waited for it to move. That’s where things went wrong. What the autonomous shuttle bus didn’t expect was that the truck would back up towards it. As the driver was swinging the trailer into the alley, the tractor portion of the truck was coming right at us – very slowly. We had plenty of time to watch it happen. I was taking pictures.”

Essentially, a truck backed into the bus, and the bus just sat there and took it. According to Zurschmeide, the incident “happened in super slow motion.”

Not even 24 hours into the debut, and a crash has already occurred.

The case against self-driving technology

A lot of questions have been raised since the crash small bump.

To start, why didn’t the bus just back away? Zurschmeide’s report notes that there was about 20 feet of empty street behind the bus. A human driver certainly would have made that move, avoiding the interaction.

Second, why not just lay on the horn? If the issue is with the truck driver not paying attention, then honking the horn to alert the driver could have prevented the incident. Despite common uses of the horn (e.g. GET OUT OF THE FAST LANE!), this is what the horn is designed for. Again, it is reasonable to assume a human driver may have used this strategy.

Third, what does this say about a mixed infrastructure of autonomous vehicles and traditional vehicles fully operated by a human? There’s a theory that suggests many of the safety claims surrounding self-driving cars can only come to fruition with 100 percent participation on the roadways.

Human brains and computer brains work on different wave lengths, literally and metaphorically.

The two don’t jibe, and this incident may be indicative of that disparity.

Everyone, including the Las Vegas Police Department, is citing human error for the cause of this crash. However, I would argue that despite the trucker being at fault (make no mistake, he was definitely at fault), the bus was also at fault for not getting out of the way, which it most definitely would have done if a human was operating it.

According to a AAA survey (ironically), 78 percent of Americans are afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology report reveals that only 13 percent are comfortable with fully autonomous cars, with nearly half explicitly saying they would never purchase a fully self-driving car.

I’m sure the Las Vegas crash with Navya’s bus will not improve those stats.

The case for self-driving technology

Despite how bad this looks, there are actually plenty of reasons to remain optimistic about self-driving vehicles.

The city of Las Vegas released the following statement:

“The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it’s (sic) sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident. Unfortunately the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle. Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided.”

Whereas the human error argument was in use during the case against self-driving vehicles, also it can be used to defend the technology. The bus did its job. The human did not.

Zurschmeide mentioned in his story that self-driving shuttle buses are not brand new in Las Vegas. Apparently, they have been on the strip “for a while this year, with no incidents.” The city’s recent launch was for a new route north of the strip in the downtown area.

With that said, we can snap at the fact that a crash occurred on the debut appearance of a self-driving bus, but it would be intellectually dishonest to ignore the historical context of those buses. In fact, that context changes the narrative. The crash on Nov. 8 is only significant for two reasons:

it was the debut for that particular bus, and because of the debut, it was highly publicized.

Other than that, it simply is not fair to extrapolate any significant meaning regarding the efficacy of self-driving technology.

Lastly, minor incidents like this are actually beneficial to the self-driving tech industry.

There’s a reason why this new technology is being rolled out incrementally in a very limited capacity: trial and error.

Whether it’s cars, trucks or buses, real-world testing of self-driving tech is in need to ensure it is 100 percent safe for the inevitable launch at a mass-production level. Here in the early stages, this testing is limited to controlled settings or low-risk situations such as 28 mph buses in slow-moving traffic.

When something goes wrong, manufacturers will respond by fixing it. Now that Navya is aware of a real-world situation that its bus could have handled more efficiently, they are probably back at the drawing board to adjust to this new information. As long as these trial and error lessons are minor, everyone wins.