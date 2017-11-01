Is George Jetson working for NHTSA?

Imagine a world with vehicles that have no steering wheel or pedals. A futuristic world where cars are essentially a living being fully capable of making driving decisions at the human level. What year is it? 2100? 2150? According to a recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rulemaking project, that future is now.

In a recent NHTSA document, a rulemaking titled “Removing Unnecessary Regulatory Barriers to Automated Safety Technologies” is to go live on Nov. 30. Here’s what it says (emphasis mine):

The National Highway Traffic-Safety Administration (NHTSA) seeks comments to identify any unnecessary regulatory barriers to Automated Safety Technologies, and for the testing and compliance certification of motor vehicles with unconventional automated vehicles designs, particularly those that are not equipped with controls for a human driver; e.g., steering wheel, brake or accelerator pedal. Further, NHTSA seeks comments on the research that would be required to remove such barriers.

To put it more precisely, NHTSA wants to make it perfectly legal for manufacturers of automated vehicles to build a car without a steering wheel or pedals, i.e. technology that doesn’t even exist.

Current regulations require vehicles to have a steering wheel and pedals, because…well…it’s the only car technology that works!

Allowing car makers to manufacture a vehicle using futuristic technology that doesn’t even exist is reckless and dangerous. Heck, we can’t even agree on regulations regarding automated vehicles with a human driver. In fact, the one thing most people do agree on is that a human should be required to takeover at any time. The general public appears to be apprehensive about 100 percent self-driving vehicles with the technology we do have, let alone technology that has yet to be designed or proven to work.

In fact, the Associated Press just released a report on Nov. 1 stating that the Trump administration has decided to abandon a vehicle-to-vehicle communications mandate for new cars. According to the report, “most automakers support requiring V2V.” We cannot roll out technology that exists with proof that it works.

The idea behind this rulemaking is to prevent roadblocks for future technology. We cannot create new technology when government regulations inadvertently prevent it. I get it.

However, government regulations should allow new technology incrementally.

In this case, NHTSA is jumping from Point A to Point H, skipping all the steps in between.

Going from gasoline-powered, human-driven vehicles to driverless cars without steering wheels and pedals is a huge leap. There are several steps in between, and we have no idea how well those will go.

It is pretty risky, to say the least, to make such a massive leap in technology. It’s possible we can barely land on the very edge on the other side, but it seems more likely we’ll fall into the canyon below. The logical way to cross this gap from human-driven cars to self-driving cars is to build a bridge, section by section.

Since NHTSA is proposing rules more appropriate for a Carl Sagan novel, I have ideas for rulemakings:

Add “tires and wheels” to the end of “not equipped with controls for a human driver; e.g., steering wheel, brake or accelerator pedal” in the above rulemaking. Gotta make way for flying cars.

Have NHTSA and the Department of Homeland Security collaborate on a rulemaking for a kill switch in the event of a robot car uprising against humanity.

Rulemaking requiring a need for studies regarding infrastructure for teleportation stations.

Consider increasing the speed limits to at least 88 mph for time travel purposes.

Related to 88 mph speed limit increase, also allow the use of plutonium for the required nuclear reactor to reach 1.21 jigowatts required for the flux capacitor.

Without these proposed rulemakings, flying cars, teleportation, time travel and preventing a robot uprising will never become a reality.