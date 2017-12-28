Truckers not paying their share?

Professional drivers have long heard people not familiar with the trucking industry claim that truckers are not paying enough for the damage they do to roads.
The misconception that truck drivers are “getting off easy” when it comes to taxes and fees has once again reared its head, this time in Missouri.
A 23-member task force of Show-Me State officials and private citizens has come up with a list of transportation funding recommendations to submit to the General Assembly by Jan. 1.
The tax rate hikes are estimated to raise $430 million annually for roads and bridges.
Rep. Bill Reiboldt, R-Neosho, serves on the task force. He essentially told Missourinet.com that professional drivers understand what they are doing to the state’s infrastructure and they are willing to pay up.
“Obviously they do most of the damage on the roads, to the roads, and they’re good with raising the fuel tax on diesel to perhaps 12 (additional cents),” Reiboldt is quoted in the article.
Reiboldt’s comment is misleading.
Truck groups in the state support efforts to raise revenue for transportation work. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Missouri Trucking Association, however, want any tax rate increase to apply evenly for motorists and truck drivers.
Corlew’s committee is not recommending identical fuel tax rate increases.
In a Dec. 20 letter to the committee chairman, OOIDA expressed support for “reasonable increases in fuel taxes as long as the revenue is used to address the state’s transportation infrastructure needs.”
Matousek added that truck drivers already pay more in state and federal transportation-related taxes. To support his point, he provided Corlew with real numbers.
“For example, let’s assume the distance between Kansas City and St. Louis on I-70 is 250 miles:
“It is also important to consider other taxes that tractor-trailers pay that do not apply to personal automobiles, such as International Registration Plan taxes (apportioned at $1,050 annually in Missouri), the Heavy-Vehicle Use Tax ($550 annually), Unified Carrier Registration taxes ($76 annually), and a 12 percent federal excise tax on the purchase of new tractors, trailers, and tires.
“Using IRP taxes alone, this revenue is equivalent to the taxes on the purchase of 6,176 gallons of diesel ($1,050 IRP/17 cents tax per gallon = 6,176 gallons of diesel). Again, tractor-trailers already pay more. Taxing diesel more than gas is either misguided, punitive or both.”
The information provided by OOIDA should help educate Corlew and other decision makers at the statehouse who might think truck drivers are getting off easy when it comes to costs to travel the state’s roadways. At a minimum, the information provided removes any future claim that they were ignorant on the issue.
