Senate hearing sells out truckers, caters to anti-trucking agenda

I’m not sure what world I woke up in today, but it’s not one where truckers have open, equal access to representation before the Senate. It was clearly a hearing that catered to the anti-trucking agenda.
Today, in short, was a very sad day. The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation’s Subcommittee on Surface Transportation among other modes held a hearing on improving truck safety. From the time the hearing was gaveled open, it was less about open, honest dialogue and was more of a hatchet job.
I mean seriously. Let’s look at the panel of witnesses.
The National Transportation Safety Board was there. That’s the quasi-government agency that likes to armchair quarterback the safety agenda of trucking. They are really big on technology, too.
Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance had a seat at the table. So, the cops sure had their voice. We heard out of them a lot about how they need more money for enforcement.
There was a professor from Penn State who is on the Transportation Research Board. He said at one point the hardest thing about trucking is drilling down into the data. (I don’t know. I thought driving a truck safely was the toughest part.)
There was also a rep from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Suffice it to say they rarely, if ever, give truckers a fair shake.
And, finally, the lone “trucking” voice on the panel was Jerry Moyes. Yes, that Jerry Moyes. The chairman emeritus of Swift Transportation. A company that was referred to at one point as the “pioneer of safety.”
Do what? Pioneer of what? Are you even kidding me?
Who put this panel together? Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., I have to think you had a heavy hand in this makeup and your anti-trucking agenda was showing.
It was nothing but a sales call for more technology. Which I found comical. Jerry Moyes likes to brag about all the technology on his trucks at Swift, but couldn’t remember to turn on his microphone. Jerry? Technology is only as good as the person using it.
Fortunately, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., brought up the need for more safe truck parking. That was a bright spot. There wasn’t a lot of love for twin 33-foot trailers either.
But, beyond any of that, this was a hearing that railroaded truckers. It railroaded them without an opportunity to refute a word of it.
When our Senate thinks it is OK to let Jerry Moyes speak for truckers, we have a serious problem on our hands. This is a man who, and I quote, says “safety has to have a payoff.” Saving lives isn’t enough for Mr. Moyes. It’s paying dividends to the shareholders that matters.
Truckers have to call both of their senators today, right now. This was wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated one bit. Truckers must have a seat at the table.
Jami Jones, Land Line managing editor, has been in journalism for more than 25 years – focused on the trucking industry since 2000. Whether judging SuperRigs or researching hard-hitting analyses, she covers trucking from lug nuts to legislation – always with the trucker in mind.
Well, they'll figure out how wrong they are after Dec 17.
One big written article but no specific points mentioned, just a vague recap with no quotes or even a paraphrase from the author. Waste of space.
Mr Moyers do not represent the American trucker
In related news, ASP finds hiding behind a fake profile to be more specific and direct, and prefers to take their shots anonymously, where everything is crystal clear and all points are filed to a glistening taper. Rumors have it that ASP is indeed not one of the foaming-at-the-mouth safety maniacs who vaguely associate themselves to the trucking industry through their bank accounts, but is in fact, a failed English teacher who doesn't actually know what an "opinion" piece should contain, and is frustrated by the inability use the word "paraphrase" often, so they threw it in as a slick diversion, which in all actuality, is the only real waste of space here. #filmateleven
You are truly amazing, very well written and so eloquently stated! Maybe one day you will be awarded the Pulitzer prize for such creative writing and insight! Yes, You called me out, or so you think... Actually, I'm a high school dropout and former drug user. Now I'm sober and I have been driving trucks for over 32 years in which time I racked up over 4 million accident free miles. I gave my opinion on what I thought was a poorly written article due to the lack of real content. In other words, "vague". The basic gist of it was there but it didn't specify to "what" exactly is on the agenda. i.e. electronics, both present day and forthcoming. It's apparent that you are the resident hall monitor to what can be posted here. It's also apparent that if someone can read and write, they couldn't be a Truckdriver and must be a "failed English teacher". That shows what you really think of us! And who are you, A failed truckdriver turned journalist? I don't have an account on purpose. It's not because I'm trying to hide but because I don't feel like setting up one and I just wanted to make a quick comment and I'm typing this out on a cell phone which gets rather redundant. This also explains any typing errors. So once again, your Wrong! I make frequent posts in the Daily news article sections under my given name which is Andrew Padilla. The ASP moniker used here happens to be my initials, it's not a pseudonym. My last comment made there was in the news article header about the high winds blowing trucks over in the Midwest. You probably won't like my commentary there either. So how about a little respect next time before you put your foot in your mouth and make false accusations that people like myself and many others who drive trucks for a living can indeed be able to read, write, and post comments which some people may or may not like or agree with. Apathy is boring anyway. Does that explain it for you now?
I am not surprised that the Senate transportation comittee has again taken the easy way out by running roughshod over transportation workers for the umpteenth time. Given the fact that 80% of accidents involving trucks are caused by citizenns in automobiles, perhaps the safety aspect needs to be redirected to the millions who are driving their high tech cars. Then, speaking of technology, perhaps these techie wizards could design a force field that can be put around a truck to deflect cars from running into trucks.
Amen
This gathering was nothing more than a discussion on how to maintain their respective quagmires in the Swamp.
Why don't we look at the root of the problem big companies that have all the answers. But by far there 55 mph trucks and there inexperienced drivers are the real problem. But when you can pay off the government you can do what ever you want. We are all affected by who they pay off
We'll never have safe roads again till cell phone use is punished by huge fines and loss of driving priveleges. I've been driving big rigs since 1974 and have never seen our safety compromised like it is by cell phone use. I'll take a drunk driver before a soccer mom on her phone anyday.